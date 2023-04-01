Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.94.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

