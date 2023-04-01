Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,860 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,444,000 after purchasing an additional 422,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,219,000 after buying an additional 105,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,965,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,359,000 after buying an additional 81,832 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ATO opened at $112.36 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.88.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.