Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT opened at $72.62 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

