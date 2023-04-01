Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

VDE stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average is $118.94. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

