Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,471,000 after buying an additional 1,086,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after buying an additional 183,059 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

