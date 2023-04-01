Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. City State Bank increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $182.30 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $251.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

