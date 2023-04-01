Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

