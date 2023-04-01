Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $320.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.71 and its 200-day moving average is $285.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

