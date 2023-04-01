Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.59.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

