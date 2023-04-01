Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $584,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.15. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $203.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

