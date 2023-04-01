Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,522,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,711,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $241.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.46 and a 200-day moving average of $254.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.