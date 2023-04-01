Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 52,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

