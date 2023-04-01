Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VRP stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

