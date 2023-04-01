Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGHG. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 559.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,366,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IGHG opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.

About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

