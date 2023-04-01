Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $244.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

