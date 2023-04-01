Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $459.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $475.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

