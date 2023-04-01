Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $60.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

