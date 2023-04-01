Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases New Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

State Street Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.78. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

