Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,006,000 after purchasing an additional 413,285 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,689,000 after purchasing an additional 119,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,316,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,370 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $159.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $360.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.72. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

