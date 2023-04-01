Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of LEG stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.53%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

