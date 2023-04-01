Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MO opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

