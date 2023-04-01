Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 179 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $99.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.87. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

