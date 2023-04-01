Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 3,454 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

