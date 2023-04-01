Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 441 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $249.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.85. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

