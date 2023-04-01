Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 485 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Novartis by 115.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,384,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,102,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $203.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

