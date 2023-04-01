Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 645 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.22 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.26 and a 200 day moving average of $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

