Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,507,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Trading Up 2.7 %

Oracle stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.