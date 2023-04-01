Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.61. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

