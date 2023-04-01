Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,231 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $148.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.