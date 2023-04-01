Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Raised by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Paychex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.9 %

PAYX opened at $114.59 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average of $115.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

