PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after buying an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.61.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

