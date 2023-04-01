Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 2.1%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 689,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,365,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

BTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,644,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,745,141 shares of company stock valued at $51,643,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

