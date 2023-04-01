Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.87.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

TSE:PPL opened at C$43.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.52. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$40.81 and a twelve month high of C$53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

