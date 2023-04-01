PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $182.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.48. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $251.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

