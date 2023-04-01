Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $8.50

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.36.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of WOOF opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

