Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
DOC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.73.
Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of DOC stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.
Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,545,000 after acquiring an additional 59,564 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,649,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 1,225,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,203,000 after buying an additional 316,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,759,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,873,000 after purchasing an additional 172,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.