Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,545,000 after acquiring an additional 59,564 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,649,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 1,225,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,203,000 after buying an additional 316,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,759,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,873,000 after purchasing an additional 172,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

