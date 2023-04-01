Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.69. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 1,733,345 shares.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 96.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 190.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 29,022 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $4,350,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

