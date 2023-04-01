Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) Insider Sells £63,200 in Stock

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH – Get Rating) insider Lisa Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 316 ($3.88), for a total transaction of £63,200 ($77,650.82).

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON PCGH opened at GBX 317 ($3.89) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 327.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 324.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £384.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,761.11. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 288 ($3.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.18).

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,111.11%.

About Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

