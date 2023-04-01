Polymesh (POLYX) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Polymesh has a total market cap of $89.05 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 739,049,429 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 739,049,428.887715 with 606,312,872.17437 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.17046033 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $9,284,916.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

