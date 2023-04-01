PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $30.63 Average PT from Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

PPL Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PPL opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. PPL has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

