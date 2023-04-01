Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1322598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$10.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Lithic Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, and Banff formations Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

