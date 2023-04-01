Priya Singhal Sells 568 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $278.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.68. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Biogen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 39.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 29.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

