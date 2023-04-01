Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Critical Comparison

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytosorbents and Pro-Dex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $34.69 million 4.24 -$32.81 million ($0.75) -4.49 Pro-Dex $42.04 million 1.38 $3.86 million $1.03 15.93

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Cytosorbents. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -94.59% -73.94% -46.88% Pro-Dex 8.64% 16.12% 8.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cytosorbents and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cytosorbents presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 70.62%. Pro-Dex has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.82%. Given Pro-Dex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than Cytosorbents.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Cytosorbents on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

