Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Michael J. Malecek Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $245,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael J. Malecek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00.

Prothena Trading Up 1.7 %

PRTA stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Prothena by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 986,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 7,675.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 345,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Prothena by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Prothena by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,425,000 after purchasing an additional 249,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PRTA. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

