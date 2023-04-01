Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Michael J. Malecek Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $245,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael J. Malecek also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00.

Prothena Trading Up 1.7 %

PRTA stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Prothena by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 986,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 7,675.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 345,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Prothena by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Prothena by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,425,000 after purchasing an additional 249,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PRTA. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

