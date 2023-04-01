Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.61 and last traded at $46.69. 57,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 491,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Prothena Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,834 shares of company stock worth $5,166,037. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $911,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 3,195.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 27,702 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

