Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $101.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.91.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $82.74 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $122.54. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average is $97.74.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

