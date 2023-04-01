PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Sells $1,202,009.22 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Christine Marie Utter sold 4,688 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $224,039.52.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Christine Marie Utter sold 325 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $14,829.75.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Christine Marie Utter sold 417 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $18,498.12.

On Monday, January 9th, Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTCT. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Featured Stories

