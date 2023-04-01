PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) were up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 621,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,955,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureCycle Technologies (PCT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.