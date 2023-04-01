PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) were up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 621,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,955,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

