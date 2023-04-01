Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Issued By Raymond James

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $12.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday.

goeasy Price Performance

goeasy stock opened at C$95.49 on Thursday. goeasy has a one year low of C$88.43 and a one year high of C$144.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.20 million.

Insider Activity

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. Company insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Further Reading

