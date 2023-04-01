Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bandwidth Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Bandwidth in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAND. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.69 million, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.26. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,001.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

